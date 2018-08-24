Arran Banner golf – week 34

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Shiskine Golf Club

Thursday August 9, Captain’s Prize and veterans and scratch barometer for ladies. Silver: 1 and veteran,winner of captain’s prize, Elizabeth Kelso 52-11=41, 2 Jill Smith 51-9=42. Winner of scratch barometer, Jenni Turnbull 51 BIH. Bronze: 1 Esther Henderson 63-16=47, 2 Shelagh Rae 72-21=51.

Saturday August 11, Captain’s Prize and veterans trophy for gents. 1st class: 1 David Duthie 43-5=38, 2 Jack McNally 44-4=39, 3 and scratch, Martyn Ker 42-2=40. 2nd class: 1 J Corrie 49-10=39, 2 S Campbell 55-13=42, 3 Ian Rae 53-10=43. Magic twos, D Duthie, P Betley.

Thursday August 16, ladies visitors and locals match. A total of 15 ladies played a Tri-Am on a lovely sunny evening, followed by sandwiches, cakes and a raffle. 1 Heather Burnet, Carole Stewart and Esther Henderson 37pts, 2 Sandra Myles, Jenni Turnbull and Elizabeth Kelso 39pts. The raffle raised £58.50 for Music in Hospitals and Care.

Sunday August 19, Victory Shield and Kay Maxwell. 1 and scratch, Jimmy Morrison 45-5=40, 2 Brian Sherwood 52-7=45 BIH, 3 Alan Napier 50-5=45 BIH. Magic twos Jimmy Morrison.

Sunday August 12, Allan Maxwell Golf Day. Many thanks to all who took part or donated prize money. Thanks to everyone who gave either a raffle prize or a monetary contribution or even both. Thank you to all the local businesses who helped with donations and to everyone else who helped on the day. This couldn’t happen without you. 1 John, Michael and M Whyte and Rick Urban 60pts, 2 The Richie’s 59pts BIH, 3 Miles Baigent, Ian Brown, Callum Young and Niall Hird 59pts. Hole Prizes: 1st Martyn Ker, 2nd Mairi Pollock, 3rd Marshal Dale, 4th Tegan Browning, 5th Fraser Jackson, 6th Christine Macgilchrist, 7th Gordon Stewart, 8th Johnny Thurlow, 9th Martyn Ker, 10th Andrew Howie, Martyn and Elizabeth Ker and Allan Howie, 11th Peter Robertson, 12th Stevie Crawford.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday August 15, Summer Cup, 28 played, CSS 64. 1 Charlie O’Neill 80-19=61, 2 Jim Green 83-21=62, 3 Babbies MacNeil 85-22=63. Scratch Ewan McKinnon 65.

Thursday August 16, Brodick GC Senior Open Championship, Stableford, 53 played, CSS 36 points. 1 Jimmy Armit 12, 40pts, 2 Alan Konarski 14, 39pts ACB, 3 Derek Roxburgh 9, 39pts. Sweep, aged 55 to 64, 1 Alan Konarski 39pts, 2 David Hendry 34pts ACB, 3 Stuart McGregor 34pts. Aged 65+, 1 Jimmy Armit 40pts, 2 Derek Roxburgh 39pts, 3 David Brookens 36pts. Nearest the pin: 4th, J McCall, 7th, D Cameron, 13th, D Brookens, 15th, I Sharp. Many thanks to all who supported this event, see you all next year.

Sunday August 19, Captain’s Prize, Stableford, 18 played, CSS 37 points. 1 Stuart Brodie 16, 39pts, 2 Iain Sillars 16, 37pts ACB, 3 Donald McKinnie 10, 37pts.

Monday August 20, Senior Club Championship Final, Billy Armit bt Bruce Jenkins.

Congratulations to our Champion, Ewan McKinnon, on winning the AGA Champion of Champions for the ninth time.

Fixture: Brandon Cup Final and sweep. No specific draw for Brandon so turn up for draws at 8.30am or 12noon.

Ladies Section: Tuesday July 3, July Medal. 1 Gege Kroner nett 67 BIH, 2 Susan Butchard nett 67. Susan also carded the best gross score of 77. Tuesday July 10, Stronnach Foursomes. Winners Carole Stewart and Pat Adamson, gross 85, nett 65.5. Runners up, Fiona Henderson and Margaret Roxburgh, gross 89, nett 73.5.

Tuesday July 17, 9 Hole Stableford. 1 Elizabeth Lawrie, 2 Brenda Livingstone. Welcome back Brenda. Tuesday July 17, Wright Trophy. 1 Susan Butchard 32pts, 2 Fiona Henderson 30pts.

Tuesday July, 31, Second Medal. 1 Fiona Henderson nett 65, 2 Gege Kroner nett 74. Division two winner was Margaret Bryce.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday August 15, Summer Trophy. A total of 16 played in the latest round of the Summer Trophy. The threatened poor weather didn’t come to much although the breeze stiffened as the day went on. That did nothing to dampen the scores however, and CSS came down to 62. Jamie Macpherson returned a gross score only two over that figure to win with a fine net 58. 1 Jamie Macpherson 6, 58 and lowest gross, 2 John Pennycott 14, 60 ACB, 3 Danny Head 5, 60, 4 Nicol Auld 5, 63. Magic twos Danny Head @7th, Jamie Macpherson @17.

Sunday August 19, Stableford. A total of 13 played in the Stableford competition arranged to take the place of the cancelled Kilbride Challenge. A dull start to the morning soon gave way to some fine weather and some fine golf was played to match. CSS stayed at 63/36 points. 1 Jamie Macpherson 5, 38pts, 2 Stuart McGregor 13, 36 ACB, 3 John Pennycott 13, ACB, 4 Stan Rainey 11, 36. Magic twos Nicol Auld @6th.

Fixtures: Sunday August 26, Medal. In light of the cancellation of the Kilbride Challenge we will play a medal round from the white tees. Usual terms and conditions; open all day, handicap counter, draws at 9am and 11 am. Wednesday August 29, Summer Trophy.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday August 16, Summer Cup and Jim Young Cup, CSS 65. 1 Stuart Campbell 69-6=63, 2 Neil Young 70-5=65, 3 Ian Bremner 74-7=67. Scratch, Stuart Campbell 70. Magic twos Neil Young @14th, Stuart Campbell @16th.

Sunday August 19, Jamieson Cup, CSS 64. 1 Billy O’Connor 88-24=64, 2 Lee Dutton 90-21=69. Scratch Drew Wales 80.

Fixtures: Sunday August 26, Frank Crum, 9.30am and 12.30pm. Thursday August 30, Summer Cup and Commando Cup. Make up own games, see starter for times.

Ladies Section: Wednesday August 1, Fleet 5, CSS 64, par 65, three played. 1 Sheena Murchie 81-15=66, 2 Anne MacVicar 86-18=68. Scratch, Sheena 81.

Wednesday August 8, Medal 6, CSS 66, par 65, nine played. 1 Ellie Jones 87-18=69, 2 Sheena Murchie 85-15=70. Scratch, Sheena 85.

Wednesday August 15, Stroke 5, CSS 65, par 65, five played. 1 Yvonne Brothers 81-17=64, 2 Liz Sinclair 94-18=76. Scratch, Yvonne 81.

Corrie Golf Club

Wednesday August 15, Summer Cup and magic twos. 1 A Napier 74-9=65, 2 R Logan 72-5=67 and scratch. The Magic twos rolls over.

Fixtures: Saturday August 25, Medal, ballots at 9am and 2pm. Wednesday August 29, Medal, ballot at 5pm.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Fixture: Tuesday August 28, Lawson-Cameron final, sweep tee off at 12.30pm.

Club stalwart Jimmy Armit, Brodick Golf Club’s 2018 Senior Open Champion. No_B34golf02