Taskforce want to see quicker progress on harbour plans

By Hugh Boag

A new bid is being made to speed up multi-million improvement works at Ardrossan harbour, it emerged this week.

At the latest meeting of the Government-led Ardrossan habour taskforce there was frustration that there has slow progress on the proposed devopment works given the go-ahead by the government in April.

Costing in the region of £12 million they will see the realignment of the Arran berth to accommodate the, much delayed, MV Glen Sannox, a new linkspan and terminal building and other improvements.

At the latest meeting of the Ardrossan Harbour Taskforce in Glasgow on Monday a steering group was created, which has Arran Ferry Committee membership, to try to speed up the plans.

It was the first taskforce meeting chaired by the new cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity Michael Matheson. And he gave a fresh comittment that Ardrossan would remain open for business throughout the upgrade works.

It is understood the taskforce agreed there was a ‘shared objective’ to maintain the island’s ferry services, during the closure of the Arran berth, as far as possible from Ardrossan using the Irish berth. There has been some continuing pressure to move the service to Troon during the works, but this has been rejected.

Only when the new linkspan is being installed is there a chance that the main Arran ferry may have to be diverted elsewhere for a matter of days or weeks, at the most, but this is still far from certain.

What is certain is that a huge amount of planning work has gone into the Ardrossan harbour proposals, but they are being seen as taking too long to implement given the number of bodies involved.

The port works be undertaken by private contractors for port owners Peel Ports and budget details are expected in the coming weeks. North Ayrshire Council are behind a wider regeneration of the Ardrossan port area.

There has been concern over the lack of detail of the plans being given to the public. As a result a public engagement exercise will be held in Brodick next month to give update on the progress of the plans. A similar meeting will by held in Ardrossan.

One of the major harbour works is the realignment of the Arran berth to take the new larger MV Glen Sannox and detailed plans of the design were discussed by the taskforce. These would be future-proofed for 50 years to take not only the Glen Sannox but any subsequent larger vessels.

Other progress which has been made includes confirmation that plans for landside development can be delivered with the realigned berth as well as an examination of the Irish berth both in the short-term, for service continuity,. and long-term following completion of the Arran berth works.

A decision has also been taken to land store the Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), on which the dual fuel MV Glen Sannox can run, at both Ardrossan and Brodick, to be provided by CMAL.

Arran MSP Kenneth Gibson, who attended the taskforce meeting said: ‘I am continuing to press for the earliest possible commencement of the works. I am heartened by the commitment of the cabinet secretary to ensure the Ardrossan to Brodick service is maintained throughout the proposed works.’

A aerial view of Ardrossan Habour showing where the realignment of the Arran berth will be. 01_B33ardrossan01