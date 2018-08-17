Summer school concerts return

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The ninth Arran Summer School is nearly here and this year a wonderful collection of 16 young singers from the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester will be making their way to the island

The summer school begins on Sunday September 2, with the church service at noon in Corrie Parish Church. Organisers have chosen some wonderful sacred music, which will give ample scope for these talented young musicians.

The first concert on Friday September 7 will contain a variety of well-loved opera arias and ensembles, including the Pearl Fishers Duet, the Easter Hymn from Cavalleria Rusticana, a selection from Bizet’s Carmen and many other gems. As is usual of this concert, the second half will include some musical theatre classics from composers Franz Lehar, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Sondheim and Bernstein; truly a feast for an audience that loves this music.

The second concert on Sunday September 9 will include the famous Serenade to Music by Vaughan Williams, composed for the 16 best-known singers of that era. There will also be a performance of a lovely Brahms chorus for our soloists and the Arran choir, ‘How lovely are thy dwellings’, a beautiful rhapsodic piece of music.

The climax of the concert will be Puccini’s Messa di Gloria, a stunning piece of Italian operatic church music. Puccini wrote this as an exam piece when he was 16 years old and it is truly wonderful!

The summer school is held as part of the McLellan Arts Festival and both concerts will be held in the community theatre in Lamlash starting at 7.30pm.

Tutor Peter Alexander Wilson said: ‘I cannot believe that the ninth Arran Summer School is nearly upon us. I warmly invite you to come and support us, as you do every year. Looking forward to seeing you all.’