Smile of Arran keeps on giving

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Members of the Smile of Arran charity, which holds an annual fundraising walk around Arran, have once again completed their island circumnavigation in order to raise funds for children and families affected by brain tumours.

Setting off after hosting a stall at the Brodick Highland Games on Saturday August 4, 27 participants started their 55-mile walk, including Alison Tosh, her husband Steve and two daughters Abbie and Chloe.

It was in 2014 that the Tosh family suffered the devastating loss of their 13- year-old son Arran, who sadly passed away within days of being diagnosed with a brain tumour. In memory Arran, the Tosh family, from Sudbury, Suffolk, started the Smile of Arran Trust which provides grants and support to individuals and families who have been affected by brain tumours and brain cancer.

Through their fundraising they also make donations towards brain cancer and brain tumour research.

Particularly poignant this year, the year in which Arran would have turned 18, the charity surpassed the £200,000 mark, with many organisations receiving generous donations to assist with their research and running costs.

Most recently the Glasgow Children’s Hospital received £5,000 for its ongoing support of children with brain tumours or brain injuries.

Families are also able to access grants through the programme called Arran Grants which is available through the charity’s website. Alison said: Thank you so much to all of the family, friends and supporters who have contributed in however way, large or small, to the Smile of Arran Trust.

There are too many to mention, but we have to thank Lamlash Bay Golf Club managers, The Lamlash Bay Hotel and the Arran Team who have been so generous with their support. Thanks too, to Sheila Gilmour of VisitArran whose unwavering support is much appreciated, and to everyone on Arran who has helped us along the way.’

The Smile of Arran Trust has received a great deal of support from islanders and from celebrity backers, including the Proclaimers and numerous individuals who fundraise through various sponsored events. Notably on Arran, David Stirk of the Creative Whisky Company raised £7,000 through a limited edition run of bottles of whisky, containing eight-year-old whisky from the Arran Distillery.

Further information about the fundraising efforts, Arran’s story, or if you need help or support, can be found on the trust’s website at https://smileofarran.org