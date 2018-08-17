Historic first win for Arran in league debut

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Dalry Tartan 0

Arran AFC 9

The Isle of Arran Amateur Football Club got off to a flying start in their first ever mainland league game last Sunday.

They hammered nine goals past Dalry Tartan without reply less than two weeks after being accepted into the Ayrshire Sunday Amateur Football Association.

The Arran team took to the field in Dalry, sporting their new strips with a newly-formed team of players and, despite a torrential downpour, they were not going to let it rain on their parade as it was a proud moment for the players and even more so for their manager Alan Murray, who had been the driving force behind getting the team into the league with his determination and persistence.

The club’s new strips had arrived in the nick of time with all the printing of the badge and sponsors finished only on Friday. The kit is red and black in keeping with the traditional Arran colours, which are sported by the school teams and rugby club. Arran Energy is emblazoned on the front as the main sponsors after a very generous donation. Likewise, the Douglas Hotel made a sizeable contribution and their name is on the back of the shirts.

Alan faced a difficult task of naming his 16-man team from the 27 players that have been signed so far to the squad, with everyone naturally very eager to be involved in the first game.

Despite being such a big squad, Alan reiterated the importance of every player, saying they would all be key at one stage or another.

David Heenan of Lamlash was the number one for the day, while the defence had a very Southend look to it as Willie Sillars and Gavin Gilbert played either side of captain Danny Head in a back three.

Brodick duo Babbies MacNeil and John Drummond were sent out to be the enforcers, holding the midfield role and do the no-nonsense work to break up play.

Ryan Armstrong played just in front of them with Donny Park and Johnny Sloss either side playing as wingers. Then there was the formidable strike force of Toby Wingham and Archie McNicol up top – enough to scare any defence.

Matthew Dobson, Fraser Gilbert, Joel Small, Adam McNicol and Martin Hynes made up a very strong bench.

The game kicked off at Putyan Park, Dalry, in torrential rain. There was about 40 Arran spectators who have made the trip to see Arran in their historic first league encounter.

Straight away Arran seemed to click and were passing the ball about well despite the difficult conditions. Everyone was wondering who was going to get Arran’s first goal and unsurprisingly it came from Archie McNicol. After a through ball from Toby Wingham, Archie curled the ball into bottom corner to make it 1-0.

It was not long before the lead was doubled again from Archie with another fine finish.

Arran’s third came when John Drummond swung in an inviting corner which was knocked in by Wingham. The away team were making great inroads through their wingers Johnny and Donny. Archie grabbed another two before the half-time whistle to go in 5-0 at the break.

Dalry’s best chance of the game came early on in the second half when they were mounting some pressure. A shot struck the bar and bounced back off keeper Heenan to go out for a corner. Normal service was resumed shortly after, with Wingham getting a couple to get his hat-trick.

Dalry scored an own goal and then Archie rounded off his day with another goal to give him an incredible five for the match.

Dalry’s frustrations boiled over towards the end of the game. Firstly their goalkeeper was shown a red card for a reckless lunge on Wingham. Then their central midfielder was given a second yellow for a mistimed tackle.

Manager Murray and his assistant Martin Ross said they were delighted with the performance and that Arran laid down a marker that they were not just joining this league to make up the numbers as perhaps other teams had thought.

The boys and supporters were treated to great hospitality after the game at Tartan Bar in Dalry, with plenty of food and refreshments.

Arran will have their first home game tomorrow (Sunday) against Killie United at the Ormidale Park at 2pm. The match has been sponsored by M West Flooring and sponsorship opportunities are available for future games.

Spectators are urged to go and support the Arran team and to encourage them in their first home game.