Arran among best for passing driving tests

Learner drivers on Arran are among the most successful in the UK when it comes to passing their driving theory tests.

With a pass rate of 72.2 per cent, Arran is only surpassed by the Isle of Tiree which has a pass rate of 83.3 per cent, the highest of any in the UK.

Ranked third, another island, the Isle of Mull has a pass rate of 71.4 per cent. But the results are not necessarily because of the island locations. Two other islands, Scilly and Barra are both ranked among the worst places to pass the theory test, with the Isle of Scilly named as the second worst place with a pass rate of 35.7 per cent and Barra, ranked third worst with a 39.1 per cent pass rate.

Still in Scotland, but in the Highlands and Islands, Caithness and Orkney are rated as the top two places to pass your practical test, with pass rates of 71.52 per cent and 70.60 per cent respectively.

Interestingly the pass rates for the theory tests across the UK are higher for women than they are for men. This pattern is repeated on Arran where, in the last year, 69.2 per cent of men passed their theory test, while 80 per cent of women passed theirs.

The figures are an analysis of results taken from the UK between April 2017 and March 2018. Theory test figures for Arran, taken over the same period are taken from 18 conducted tests which saw 13 people passing to accomplish the 72.2 per cent pass rate.

The latest figures only cover the theory test. Previously Arran has done well in national driving test figures although there has also been criticism that the island has no traffic lights, dual carriageway or main road roundabout.