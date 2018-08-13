Classical piano and all that jazz

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Music Arran are presenting a double bill of concerts next weekend. On Friday August 24 the Portuguese pianist Joana Gama and violinist Sandie Bishop will play at the high school in Lamlash, and on Saturday August 25 the jazz group Swing 2018 will play in Whiting Bay Hall, accompanied by vocalist Seonaid Aitken. Both concerts are at 7.30pm.

Joana peforms in the fields of cinema, dance, theatre, photography and music and made her debut on Arran last December with a highly successful concert which included works by Satie and Part, and Music Arran are delighted that she is returning, this time to give a commented recital. This will include Portugese composer Joao Godinho’s ‘Nocturno’- a theatrical piece about the night in a child’s imagination which Joana premiered in 2017. She will also perform works from her newly created solo recital ‘I Love Satie’. Joana loves Satie so much that in the beginning of 2018 she made an incredible uninterrupted 14 hour performance of his ‘Vexations’. As well as being an astonishing and passionate pianist, Joana loves exploring Arran. She has a great spirit of adventure and an amazing sense of direction, and never gets lost.

Sandie Bishop studied at the Royal College in London and is a freelance violinist specialising in solo and chamber music. She has performed at numerous music festivals in the UK including the Glasgow Merchant City Festival and the West End Festival. She has a passion for performing Bach al fresco which she does in and around Glasgow. Sandie teaches in Glasgow City Council schools, having well over 100 pupils a week and coaches two orchestras. Like Joana she loves Arran and last year thrilled audiences in Whiting Bay and Lochranza with performances of Massenet’s Meditation on Thais and Brahm’s Hungarian dances.

Sandie will perform Beethoven’s Violin Sonata in A (opus 30 No 1), and Bartok’sRomanian Dances. The accompanist will be Graeme McKinnon, with page turner Jemma Totty. Finally Sandie will be joined by her pupil Alice Maxwell from Lamlash to perform the first two movements of Bach’s double violin concerto in D minor with Rose Reid (cello) and Graeme McKinnon (piano).

On Saturday August 25, Swing 2018 will play jazz – including works by great gypsy guitarist, Django Reinhardt and violinist, Stephane Grappelli and the swing era.

The band consisits of John Russell (guitar/vocals), Stephen Coutts (guitar), Roy Percy (double bass). ‘We operate as a trio but always make it a quartet by adding special guests from the cream of Scottish jazz. At this concert in Arran we are delighted to have as our guest, Seonaid Aitken,’ a spokesman for the band said.

Seonaid is a superb jazz violinist/vocalist and has been voted ‘best jazz vocalist’ in the Scottish Jazz Awards two years running. Hailing from Fife, she is also an accomplished vocalist, pianist, composer and arranger. She is a versatile musician and is a recipient of a Danny Kyle Award for her performance at Glasgow’s Celtic Connections.

As well as performing and recording with her Glasgow-based gypsy/swing jazz band Rose Room, Seonaid collaborates with Scottish folk singer and former Idlewild front man Roddy Woomble. She has a solo album entitled ‘Souvenir’ and will soon release a live DVD of her show ‘Stage & Screen’.

Her next arranging project is for a BBC adaptation of Roald Dahl’s ‘Esio Trot’ which will feature Dame Judi Dench and Dustin Hoffman.

Swing 2018 who will be performing in Whiting Bay next Satuday. NO_B33concert01

Portuguese pianist Joana Gama who will be on Arran next weekend. NO_B33concert02

Sandie Bishop is a violinist specialising in solo and chamber music. NO_B33concert03