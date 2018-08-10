We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

When one cabinet minister comes to Arran it usually means that good news will follow. So when the entire Scottish cabinet decides they are coming to see us expectations are bound to be high.

The gathering which has been announced for later this month is believed to be the first time a full Scottish cabinet meeting has ever been held on Arran, although many Scottish and UK ministers have addressed events on the island over the years.

And First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she wants to hear from everyone in the local community to share their views on the issues that really matter to them.

This then is your chance to make your voice heard where it really matters at the very heart of the government. There will no doubt be many Nationalist supporters who will turn up on the day to give their support. But according to the First Minster: ‘This government is open and transparent and will take on board the thoughts and concerns of everyone living and working on Arran.’

Time to make all our voices heard.