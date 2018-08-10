Search on for The Black Eagle

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran Viking Longship Society have appealed for the public’s help in finding the figurehead from their boat, The Black Eagle, which broke off whilst moored during the recent rough weather.

The incident happened while the longship was moored at Lochranza following their appearance at the Sea Queen Gala Day in the village with fellow Vikings from the mainland.

Stephen Sparshott from the society said: ‘I am appealing to folk of the Northend to keep an eye on the shore or across the water in case The Black Eagle washes ashore. I would also appeal to the people of Kintyre to look out as it may make land there.’

A reward is being if found and anyone with any information can contact Stephen on 01771 600110.

The Black Eagle figurehead which is missing. NO_B32longship01