Harry Potter fun day

A Harry Potter themed day of family learning and fun is being held at the Ormidale Pavilion in Brodick on Monday August 13 from 11am to 3pm.

Organised by the North Ayrshire Council family learning team it will feature lots of run activities including science experiments, arts and crafts, and games for youngsters to explore and ideas to take home and try out together.

All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.