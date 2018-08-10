Corrie Film Club presents…

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Lion ( Australia 2017, Cert PG 114 mins)

This month’s Corrie Film Club’s August offering is a heart-warming and uplifting film which won two BAFTA awards and International film of the year. Directed by Garth Davis and starring Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel, Lion is the true story of an Indian child lost and found.

Five year old Saroo gets lost on a train which takes him thousands of miles across India away from home and family into the middle of chaotic Kolkata. After surviving living on the streets, Saroo is adopted by an Australian couple and finds love and security in Hobart.

As an adult Saroo, not wanting to hurt his adoptive parents, suppresses his past and his need for re–unification with his own family but a chance encounter with some fellow Indians re-awakens his buried yearning and he sets out to find his mother, father and brother.

See this beautiful film in Corrie and Sannox Hall tomorrow (Sunday) at 8pm. All welcome, admission free but a small donation to the village hall is always appreciated.