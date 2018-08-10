Brodick Bowling Club July results

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Despite the prolonged heatwave the green played very well and the midges stayed away although the last week was a bit uncertain as the rains came back. There have been excellent turnouts for rink games, and club matches are well ahead with one final already played.

Highest rink games scores in July were: July 2, Kate Nichols, Jim Nichols and John McConnachie (+20); July 4, Charlie Weir and Jim Gourlay (+7); July 7, Lavinia Hendry, Charles Hendry and Charlie Weir (+11); July 9, Colin Haggarty, Robert Crawford and Charlie Weir (+11); July 11, Sandra Mitchell and Idris Dean (+15); July 14, Keith Kelsall, Jenny Douglas and Geoff Rhodes (+15); July 16, Colin Haggarty and Keith Kelsall (+38); July 18, Keith Kelsall and Jim Nichols (+12); July 21, Charlie Weir and Joanne Jarvill (+16); July 24, Charlie Weir and Ernie Stanger (+9); July 25, Sid Allen and Colin Young (+17); July 28, Aileen Latona and Andy McCrindle (+12); July 30, John Lauder and Kate Nichols (+10).