… the best of the rest

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Featuring a number of high jumps and tricks, a Clan cyclist flies high above the crowds. 01_B31farm31

A brave volunteer lies on the ramp while the stunt cyclists performs jumps over the top of her. 01_B31farm32

Young Highland dancers show off their fancy footwork during their dancing display. 01_B31farm33

Adult Highland dancers impress during the Highland Fling. 01_B31farm34

Champions of the tractor show, left, an International 634 driven by Callum Wylie and reserve champion DG Weir on his Ferguson 35. 01_B31farm36

Ten year old twins Katherine and Laura Coyle with Fergus who won first place in the terrier category in the dog show. 01_B31farm39

Minnie Rutterford with rescued retriever Ellie who won the best dog in show prize. Minnie is visiting from Majorca to celebrate her granddads 75th birthday. 01_B31farm40

Rosie and Molly Mcfadzean of Whiting Bay with Islay who took a first prize rosette in the dog show. 01_B31farm41

Visitors were treated to an array of tractors dating from pre-war days to modern era machines. 01_B31farm43