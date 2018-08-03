That’s the spirit!

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran showed its real community spirit last weekend when hundreds of ferry passengers were stranded on the island after the last ferries were cancelled.

The disruption came as many families were about to head home on Saturday at the end of the Glasgow Fair but were prevented from doing so by 55mph winds, which led to the cancellation of the last two sailings of the day.

However, with more than 100 passengers stranded at the Brodick Ferry Terminal alone, Caledonian MacBrayne took the decision to keep it open overnight providing shelter from the pounding wind and rain.

Others scrambled desperately for accommodation, which was in short supply, with some able to stay in their holiday homes as other guests were unable to arrive from the mainland.

And it was not just in Brodick. Kilmory Hall set up emergency accommodation, with Phyllis Picken being given enormous thanks for driving the community bus to Brodick in atrocious conditions to pick up stranded passengers, and taking them back to the ferry the next morning.

Back in Brodick the community took the situation to their hearts and social media was abuzz with activity as individuals and businesses rallied with emergency accommodation, as well as food, drink and bedding.

The Co-op was quick to help, sending down generous supplies, distributed by CalMac staff many of whom stayed on all night helping passengers who bedded down in the terminal.

Not since Snowmaggedon five years ago has the community mobilised into such hasty action just a week after the Banner said the island community spirit was ‘remarkable’.

One passenger, Jonathan McCurdie from Barassie, stranded with his wife Holly and three young children, bedded down for the night with borrowed duvets and blankets. He said: ‘Everyone has been brilliant and I can’t thank them enough. I don’t think this would have happened on the mainland in a similar situation.’

Holly added: ‘I would like to say a big thank you to the staff that kept the terminal open and to the lovely staff that stayed on that night to help. Also a big thank you to all those that provided everything needed. We are very grateful. It certainly was an adventure.’

Another group stranded were the New Kilpatrick Parish Church Rambers from Bearsden, who had come to Arran for a day’s walking. Group leader Jim Morris said: ‘Earlier on we were being told that the terminal was closing at 7.30pm and that was that. We were ready to stage a sit-in as we were determined that we were not going anywhere.

‘As a result, help soon arrived with food, drinks and water coming from several places. Later there were offers of accommodation, but with a large group of 11 walkers, our party decided to stay together. Soon folk from the village arrived with mattresses, airbeds, blankets and pillows which were all gratefully received.

‘On behalf of the group I would like to thank all the kind folk of Brodick, as well as the team in the terminal building, who tried to make our overnight stay as comfortable and as pleasant as possible.’

Port manager Colin McCort was forced into a rare move of posting on social media after false claims he had been ordered to open the terminal by the police, who were criticised by one group of cyclists for being unhelpful.

Others felt North Ayrshire Council should have stepped in to help.

Mr McCort posted: ‘Firstly, I would like thank all of those from our community who called or came to the terminal with bedding, food, supplies or the offer of a bed. It is probably not right to single out any individuals, but I am going to.

‘Liz MacLean and her team from the Big Co were amazing. Within minutes of speaking with her, her staff arrived with food and drink for all. TJ Lambie, you came from nowhere with a supply of bedding, baby bedding, cot and air beds. You were there for hours and your efforts were much appreciated by myself and the guys.

‘The response from the community was unbelievable, I apologise I cannot name you all. The huge amount of bedding has been stored and is ready to be collected by those who donated.

‘Finally, I would like to say a huge thank you to all my team for stepping up to deal with a very difficult situation. Also a huge thank you to our wives, partners and families who had their weekend, family events, nights out cancelled at short notice as we dealt with this incident. To everyone who offered assistance, a huge thank you.’

Shiela Gilmore of Visit Arran said: ‘Well done to all involved on Saturday night when the ferry was stormbound. CalMac ferries, the Big Co in Brodick Kilmory Haven and Fiddlers’ cafe-bar-bistro were just a few of the businesses that offered help to stranded visitors, ably assisted by our wonderful community!’

A CalMac spokesman added: ‘Saturday’s extreme weather presented a challenge to everyone involved. We would like to thank passengers for their patience and understanding and to thank staff for going above and beyond to make everyone as comfortable as possible in the circumstances.’

