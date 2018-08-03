Summer bridge
The results of the Arran Bridge Club summer tournament held at Lamlash on July 30 were: N/S 1 Tricia Martin and David Campbell, 2 John Baraclough and Jim Peacock, 3 Jennifer McArthur and Liz Robertson. E/W. 1 Jan Beattie and Margaret McGill, 2 Alastair and Fiona Davidson, 3 Mary Deas and Andy Martin.