Howzat! cricket fun day washes rain blues away

Words and pictures by Colin Smeeton

Despite torrential rain in the morning, the fancy dress cricket fun day at the Ormidale Park in Brodick went ahead as scheduled with a committed group of cricketers dressing up and taking part in an afternoon of six a side cricket.

Organised by the Sannox Cricket Club the more-fun-than-competitive event places the emphasis on the enjoyment of the game with a generous helping of absurdity and silliness. Raucous commentary, outlandish music and equally ridiculous outfits were the order of the day. Rules were made up as the event progresses and the only statutory requirement was that players and supporters have fun.

In total there were five teams with one later forming a splinter group to create another, known as Team Six, they were knocked out just before the semi-final round.

Most outlandishly dressed team undoubtedly went to Team Ian Rush Fan Club who wore brightly coloured garish tracksuits with 1970s style moustaches that required constant stroking. Team Wild Boars FC were possibly the best suited for the rainy conditions while team Hawaii Five-O might have been hoping for sunshine in their grass skirts and Hawaiian flower necklaces.

Veterans of the event, and true to their name, team Borderline Functioning hastily arranged within minutes of the matches starting, to assemble a team of players who undoubtedly were the brightest on the filed with their spray painted coveralls. The luminous colours contrasting with the elegant team known as The Gondoliers who came well prepared with oars and straw hats.

On the field the action continued with enjoyable cricket matches, humorous commentary and well-matched music. Off the field the bar tent did a reasonable trade considering the number of visitors brave enough to venture out while the burger stall, as usual, was kept busy from the start to finish.

Not that the results mattered much to the players, the overall winners were team Hawaii Five-O who defeated team Wild Boars Football Club in the final. In the plate final, Ian Rush Fan Club beat The Gondoliers to win the coveted plastic plate award – a red plastic plate engraved with the tournament name in black plastic marker pen.

Organiser Eric Dunn said: ‘A huge thank you to all players and supporters who attended on the day despite the weather. Thanks too to the bar staff, burger flippers, tent erectors, music provider and equipment lenders. The event was very much enjoyed by everyone, in particular the Arran farmers who have been thanking us profusely for providing them with the much needed rain.’

Team Wild Boars Football Club. 01_B31cricket01

Team Ian Rush Fan Club. 01_B31cricket02

Team Hawaii Five-O. 01_B31cricket03

Team Borderline Functioning. 01_B31cricket04

Team Gondoliers 01_B31cricket05

Arran Norton prepared a steady stream of burgers to feed the hungry cricketers. 01_B31cricket06

Heather McCloy, visiting from Australia, lends a helping hand to team Borderline Functioning. 01_B31cricket07

In full swing, a members of team Gondoliers, bowls towards the opposition. 01_B31cricket08

Runners up, team Wild boars FC put up a determined resistance to winning team Hawaii Five-O. 01_B31cricket09

Players and supporters gather on the sidelines between games. 01_B31cricket10

Diving for the ball, team Wild Boar FC narrowly miss catching a Hawaii Five-O player out. 01_B31cricket11

Going for gold, a team member of Hawaii Five-O hits the ball into the outfield. 01_B31cricket12

Organiser Eric Dunn presents the winning team, Hawaii Five-O with their award. 01_B31cricket13

Commentator Rich E Beno (Eric Dunn) presents the coveted Plate Final plate to the Ian Wright Fan Club. 01_B31cricket14