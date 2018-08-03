Help youth project with asset transfer

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Youth Foundations are applying to North Ayrshire Council for a community asset transfer, to take ownership of the youth cabins behind Arran High School where they operate from.

This would mean ownership of the cabins and the land which they sit on in Lamlash would pass from the council to the organisation.

Youth work project manager Graeme Johnston said: ‘If successful, this will allow us to expand our facilities, either through adding to the existing youth cabins, or by building an entirely new, purpose-built youth centre. Our aim is to create larger, better facilities in which to deliver our award-winning youth work.

‘Taking ownership of the youth cabins is just one part of an overall plan to grow Arran Youth Foundations, through which we will also recruit sessional youth work staff and take on youth work apprentices. All of this is to allow us to deliver more youth work to more young people.

‘We are hoping to prove we have the support of the local community for this. If you support our organisation, it would be much appreciated if you could take two minutes to fill in this short survey.’

The survey can be found at this link: www.surveymonkey.co. uk/r/9P8RS6T