Arran Banner letters – week 31

Smart meters

Sir,

We are told smart meters and the masts are coming to Arran, the first mast application is already with North Ayrshire Council. The company wish to raise it in Lamlash.

I objected on several grounds: The green spaces either side of Mackelvie Road in Lamlash, where the mast is proposed, are used extensively by children who live locally, in an area where they are easily seen by parents for safety reasons. The mast is also visually intrusive with its height and ground works, detracting from the visual amenity as people enter the village

Whilst the Scottish government have given ‘permitted development rights’ for smart metering there are already growing concerns about the technology, ITsecurity with the meters, privacy issues, use of data by third parties, and the difficulties for customers when questioning bills with electricity companies or seeking to move electrical supplier.

Furthermore, questions on the long-term implications for health are being voiced. Whilst I know this is not under NAC planning remit, I wonder what the island policy is towards smart meters, or, are they to be foisted upon Arran without any proper consultation with the community like so many recent developments?

Yours,

Sally Campbell,

Lamlash.

Picken praise

Sir,

My family, my wife and my two children, are from Calne in Wiltshire and have just returned from a great camping holiday in Kintyre.

Unfortunately we were caught out, like many others, having spent the day on your beautiful island on Saturday, when the last Brodick ferry was cancelled just before it was due to sail, leaving us and hundreds of others looking for emergency accommodation for the night.

In the chaos that ensued we were left with no choice but for all four of us to sleep the night in our car, jammed full with camping stuff. Any chance of putting the tent up and wild camping was dashed by the severe winds and torrential rain.

Having been told by the helpful staff at the Kilmory Bunkhouse that they were full, they kindly gave me the names of the farmers John and Phyllis Picken from Kilmory. We drove over and met John who invited us to stay at their farmhouse straight away and with no hesitation. The house was warm comfortable and a huge relief on such a grim night, especially since every hotel and guesthouse we tried was full to overflowing.

Phyllis met me later and could not have been more friendly and welcoming. She herself had been out when we arrived, driving the community bus to rescue some day trippers to take them to safety in the Kilmory Village Hall for the night. She was going to drive them back to Brodick in the morning as well. She refused to accept any payment for our stay.

Phyllis gave us breakfast in the morning after a comfortable and safe night’s sleep.

I wanted to express my sincere thanks via your newspaper for the wonderful hospitality and warmth we received from John and Phyllis who came to our rescue in our hour of need.

Yours,

Lynne and Andrew Eddy,

Wiltshire

Kilmory rescue

Sir,

On Saturday a friend and I decided to visit Arran for a few hours. I have been coming to Arran for over 33 years, and in those years I have known the boat to go off, but never in the summer months, let alone the end of Glasgow Fair.

We had an enjoyable few hours on Arran but when we arrived at the pier, we discovered that the last boat was cancelled and everyone was up in arms. We decided not to stay around the pier, but to try and find accommodation. We stopped and spoke to the police and they just said to try the hotel and see what we can get – they were not much help.

We walked along the front and started phoning hotels, they were fully booked and there was nowhere in Brodick to stay. We headed to Brodick Bar for a drink. While there, Molly who was doing a wonderful job serving a busy bar, was trying her best to help us to find somewhere to stay. Wherever she suggested the places were full.

She eventually suggested Kilmory Bunkhouse. We contacted Vicki and Ian at Kilmory and they said they were implementing their emergency action plan, and Ian very kindly promised to call us back once he had a final plan of action. Within 30 minutes The Kilmory Hall called us and said they had beds. We were lucky to get two beds for the night.

As there was so many people needing accommodation in Kilmory we were lucky that Phyllis took the community bus over to Brodick to collect us, she even came back for us at 7am to collect us and take us to the first boat.

When we eventually arrived at the hall we were met with beds and duvets and pillows, a place to stay out of the rain and wind and as a bonus, a very well stocked bar with friendly locals. Everyone in the village hall made us to feel welcome.

Everyone did their best to do what they could but there should have been a lot more accommodation. There is the McLaren Hotel – that is empty – that I am sure could be bought over and used for when there is difficulties with people getting off the island and there is also the old pier waiting room that could be used as somewhere for people to stay if they can’t get home.

There is a lot of people in Arran who went the extra mile to help those stranded. I was also shocked to see that the chippy, despite all those people who were needing a hot meal, closed and was not letting people in.

The Co-op took over food and in the morning and they were even offering hot food and coffee and had opened up the meeting room so that those who were on their way to the boat were able to get something hot before they left.

Had it not been for the kind actions and kindness of the Kilmory community, we would have had a very uncomfortable, cold and no doubt sleepless night in the terminal building so we would like to say a massive thank you directly to all those who were involved in helping, everyone had a comfortable night.

Yours,

Jamie Sutherland, Aberdeen and

Alistair Hill, Dundee