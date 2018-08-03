All set for Brodick Highland Games

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The bunting is up and the stage is set as Arran is all set to host the Brodick Highland Games this weekend.

For many it is the highlight of the summer season for both visitors and locals and organisers are hoping for another bumper year after a record crowd of more than 4,100 packed into the Ormidale Park for the games last year.

And this year will see a brand new event the ‘Local Heroes’ Strongman Competition, which has been put together by retired heavy eventer Scott Clark.

This will feature three new events: The Anvil Drag, inspired by Big Davy’s feat of last year, The Giant Tyre flipping race and the Stones of Density.

Scott said: ‘We have had a couple of training session and equipment testing and they went well. The strongman stuff is not outrageously heavy but will be challenging to most. It would be great if some more of the young lads from around the island would have a go.’

There will, of course, also be the traditional heavy events including the shot putt, 28lb weight for distance, 56lb seight for height, 16lb hammer and the caber, which will commence at 12noon.

Always popular on the day are the pipe bands and there are two visiting bands joining the Arran Pipe Band who will lead the traditional procession from the ferry terminal and back at the conclusion of the games. Regulars Maybole Pipe Band and Kilbarchan Pipe Band will also entertain throughout the day.

The Highland dancing competition kicks off proceedings at 11am with the chilren’s fancy dress and the other events commencing at 1pm. There will also be children’s races and other athletics event, an all comers pillow fight and the always popular tug of war during the afternoon.

The Ormidale playing field will also have a variety of stalls selling food and drink, a number of charity stalls raising money and side shows and games.

Entrance to the event is £4, with children under 14 free. No alcohol is allowed to be taken in or out of the field.

Scott Clark with the equipment for the Local Heroes Strongman Competition. 01_B31games01

Arran’s Andrew Earle in action in the heavy events last year. 01_B31games02

The march of the mass pipe bands. 01_B31games03

One of the children’s races. 01_B31games04

The Highland dancers were forced indoors last year because of the weather. 01_B31games05