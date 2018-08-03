A Gaelic celebration and all the fun of the feis

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A total of 63 children from Arran embraced Gaelic culture at the 19th Feis Arainn held over four days last week.

They practised and rehearsed during the week at a variety of workshops, held at Arran High School, where they celebrated Gaelic culture, traditional musical instruments, acting and art.

The feis features a wealth of talented musicians and artists who teach the children their skills and equip them for the feis concert which took place last Friday.

The community theatre was packed with family and friends of the young performers and there was a special guest in North Ayrshire Provost Ian Clarkson visiting Arran for the day to enjoy the show.

For the first time this year the children also took part in a Scots opera project which saw excerpts from Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas performed by opera singers at the show.

At the end of the concert Alistair Paul gave a vote of thanks and organiser Maggie Frame was presented with a bouquet of flowers.

The tutors this year were: accordion Grant MacFarlane, Celtic art Cecilia Paul, clarcash Becky Hill, drama Artair Donald, drums Allan MacDonald, fiddle Gillian Frame, ukulele and guitar Findlay Napier, pipes, chanter and whistle Lorne MacDougall and Gaelic singing Mairi MacInnes.

Becky Hill with her clarsach class. 01_B31feis01

Grant MacFarlane and his accordion pupils 01_B31feis02

Lorne MacDougall and his whistle class 01_B31feis03

Allan MacDonald and his drummers 01_B31feis04

Findlay Napier teaches the ukulele to some of his class. 01_B31feis05

Children enjoy the art class with tutor Cecilia Paul. 01_B31feis07

Artair Donald and the drama class. 01_B31feis08

The ukulele class performing on stage. 01_B31feis11

The drummers perform at the concert. 01_B321feis13

Gillian Frame on stage with her fiddle class 01_B31feis14

The performance by the Scots Opera Project. 01_B31 feis16

The singing class on stage led by Mairi MacInnes. 01_B31feis18

The drama class make a pyramid on stage. 01_B31feis19

The masterclass pupils perform at the concert. 01_B31feis21

Mairi MacInnes leads the children in the feis song at the concert finale. 01_B31feis22

This year’s feis banner made by the art class. 01_B31feis23