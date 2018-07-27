Where’s Big Davy?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Big Davy Ballantyne has set himself a new challenge, this time using heavy chains. The man who hauled an anvil up Goatfell – and back down again – is up to his fund raising efforts again.

Today (Saturday) he will attempt to walk up Ben Nevis in a day, wearing 60 kg (9.5 stone) of chains around his neck to raise money for the JDRF for type 1 diabetes research.

He has set himself a £3,000 target though his JustGiving page and is and, as we went to press, was already more than a quarter of the way there.

Davy, who lives in Brodick, said: ‘My daughter, along with many other kids, suffers from this condition. The 60 kg represents the perfect blood glucose level of 6.0. I know this challenge is going to be a massive struggle, but kids with type 1 Diabetes struggle every day.’

His wife Annelies Slaats said: ‘I take my hat off yet again. What a challenge!’

Davy, who works for North Ayrshire Council, spent 26 days dragging a 120kg anvil up Goatfell two years ago. A feat which raised nearly £17,000 for the JDRF.

To support him go to www.justgiving.com and search for Big Davy’s Chain Challenge.

Davy with the chains he will carry up Ben Nevis. NO_B30chain01