Temporary bridge in place

The main Brodick to Lamlash road was due to have been closed again overnight on Thursday to allow the second section of the temporary bridge to be installed.

The first part of the bridge was put in place last Thursday at the landslide between the ferry terminal and Strathwillian which has led to weeks of temporary traffic lights.

The temporary bridge will allow the extensive repairs to the road and original bridge to go ahead over the coming weeks after the landslide caused serious subsidence which damaged the sandstone structure on the banks of the Strathwhillan Burn.

The first section of the new temporary bridge heading into Brodick. 01_B30bridge01