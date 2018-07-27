Save the Children charity cash

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The recent summer fair held by the Arran committee of Save the Children in Brodick Hall raised more than £850. This added to the coffee mornings held at Corrie, Lamlash and Lochranza they were able to help the charity to the tune of well over £1,000.

Thje committee would like to thank all those who attended and all those friends who contributed and helped at the event.

The next event being held in aid of Save the Children is the Texas Scramble which is being held at Shiskine Golf Club tomorrow (Sunday) where there will be fun, barbecue, raffles and prizes. Teams of four should book through Shiskine Golf Club.