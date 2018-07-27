Lucy helps solve the riddle of Wee Davie

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Hugh Boag

It is question which has been on everyone’s lips – even if they didn’t know it. Where’s Wee Davie?

The CalMac mascot was a familiar site at the old Brodick pier and was first to greet visitors as they drove off the ferry and last to bid them farewell.

However since the new pier and terminal opening in March he has been posted missing, leading to speculation he had been sacked.

However, he now he appears to have been found but is in need of a makeover. However, it took the intervention of an 11-year-old girl to get action from Caledonian MacBrayne.

It came after Lucy Gemmell of Kilmarnock sent a handwritten letter and posted it to the Banner. In neat handwriting she wrote: ‘To whom it may concern.

‘I have realised that as I drove off the ferry at Brodick on the morning of the 13th of July to start my holiday that the baby doll, dressed in a mini Caledonian MacBrayne uniform complete with helmet and boots, was not sitting perched on a box or pedastal of some sort.

‘My sister and I were very disappointed and a tad annoyed as at Easter we had complained to the front desk in Brodick terminal and the man said he would look into it.

‘Now, as I close my letter I sincerely hope someone will have the sense to do something about it because I think other children like it too.

‘It was signed Sincerely hopeful, Lucy Gemmell.’

The Banner immediately took the matter up with the CalMac press office and were told in a prompt response. ‘Wee Davie is now resident in the new control booth for the linkspan which is situated adjacent to the linkspan. We may move him to the forward control panel if his fans cannot see him.’

But sadly the story does not end there for when the Banner asked to take a photo of Wee Davie in his new home we were invited down to the terminal.

However, once we got there we were told Wee Davie was not available as that he had gone for his ‘annual refit’.

Elma Stevenson of Sannox who knitted Wee Davie a new scarf every year said: ‘Maybe he won’t need his scarf if he is going to be inside now, but it will be good to see him back.’

We, Lucy,and we are sure the rest of Arran, look forward to seeing him on his return. No imposters please.

Lucy Gemmell who wrote to the Banner. 01_B30lucy01

Wee Davie on his former perch. 01_B30lucy02

An extract from the letter Lucy sent. 01_B30lucy