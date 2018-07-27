Fundraising fun at Brodick Church

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

There was a big turnout at the Brodick Church fete last Saturday with stalls and games spread across the church, the hall and the grounds.

Doing a roaring trade from the off were the baking stall, plant and bric-a-brac stalls, while in the church the pews were packed with books and which also housed the busy toy stall.

In the garden there were children’s games which was also the venue of the much anticipated duck derby with a £100 first prize.

Alison Keir has a helper to sell the duck race tickets. 01_B30church01

The baking stall and tombola do a roaring trade. 01_B30church02

Ann Lauder makes another sale at the plant stall. 01_B30church03

Sheila Dobson and Joyce Buchanan with one of the duck race prizes. 01_B30church04

Youngsters concentrate on a game of hoopla. 01_B30church05

Robert and Sheena ???? at the busy bric-a-brac stall. 01_B30church06