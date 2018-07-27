All set for a bumper farmers’ show

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Farmers’ Society 182nd annual show

Wednesday August 1, 2018

It is a show for everyone and this year’s Arran Farmers’ Society show looks set to be a cracker when it is staged at Glenkiln Farm in Lamlash on Wednesday.

Not only does it mark the celebration of all farming life on the island but is a day of family fun for locals and visitors alike and organisers have their fingers crossed for a fine dry day.

At this, the 182nd outing of the show, there really is something for everyone from the serious judging of the sheep and cattle, to the excitement of the horse events and the fun of the always popular dog show.

Entertainment to keep the spectators on the edge of their seats will be provided by The Clan, Scotland’s pemier cycle stunt team. Somersaulting over to Arran, bikes too, the team will wow with their jaw-dropping antics, not once but twice in the main right with two different displays, one in the morning, and one in the afternoon so no-one misses out.

The vintage tractors is always a popular attraction and this year should see a fine display of the farming equipment of yesteryear and, as an added incentive, there is £200 worth of prize money this year.

A well as a wide range of exhibition stands, a funfair and food and drink outlets there will be events going on throughout the day including, Highland dancing, the Isle of Arram Pipe Band, birds of prey, dog agility, woodcarving and traditional crafts. And there is free car parking at the Glenkiln show ground.

For entrants there is a reminder that the cut off time for late entries in the horse section is 9am this year to allow stewards more time before the judging starts at 9.30am.

Secondly, just the usual reminder to exhibitors that white coats and wrist bands should be worn, and only stockhandlers should be within the animal handling area whilst judging taking place. The dog show, vintage tractor class and stick section are open to all with entries taken on the day.

Admission is just £5 for adults, £2 for children and there is free car parking at the Glenkiln show ground.

Note: sidebar box

Fantastic prizes up for grabs in the grand prize draw. Over the years the contribution from the sale of the tickets has become a major part in the continuation of the show. The Society is extremely grateful to the donors of the prizes – Island Meats, R. Stewart Engravers, Kilmarnock, Best Western Kinloch Hotel, Arran Aromatics, R & L Miller Ltd., Dalry, Portavadie, Loch Fyne, and Andy Gray Digital and not forgetting the 5 x £100 cash donated by the Society itself. Tickets are on sale now, and will be available at the show, only £1 each.

Timetable of events 2018

Horse Judging from 9.30am

Dog Show entries taken from 10.30am

Highland Dancers 11am

The Clan 11am – 11.30am

Cattle & Sheep Judging from 11.15am

Vintage Tractors 11.30am – 12.30pm

(in main ring, weather permitting)

Dog Show from 12 noon

Highland Dancers 1pm

Pipe Band 1.30pm

The Clan 2pm

Overhead Judging, Prizegiving 2.30pm – 3.30pm

and Grand Raffle Draw

Dog Scurry 3.30pm, directly after raffle draw.

(Timings may be subject to change on the day)

Also on during the day ….

Birds of Prey

Chainsaw Woodcarving

Arran Show Marquee

Butter Churning

The Judges putting their reputation on the line are:

Dexter Logan, Alva – Dairy and Beef sections

Clare Anderson, Forfar – Horse and Pony section

Fiona Flynn, Broxburn – Working Hunter and Clydesdale sections

Derek Redpath, Kelso – Blackface and Leicester Sheep sections, also Shorn Fleeces

Andrew Johnstone, Galston – Texel, Suffolk and Other Breed Sheep sections

Helen Lamb, Brodick – Dog section

Duncan Conning, Stewarton – Stick section

James Hood, Beith – Tractor section

Last year’s overhead champion Lois Ashley. 01_B30farmer01

The judging of the Blackface aged tups. 01_B30farmer02

The winners of the children’s pet lamb contest last year were Lily Gribbon and Rocco Devlin of Dumfries seen here with Spotty the sheep. 01_B30farmer03

There was only limited cattle judging last year due to ground conditions. 01_B30farmer05

Wullie Stevenson is in good spirits as he wrestles with a Blackface lamb in the main judging ring. 01_B30farmer07

Last year’s winning vintage tractor Colin Hutton in his 1960 Massey Ferguson. 01_B30farmer08

The Clan on their last appearance at the show. 01_B30farmer09