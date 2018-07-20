Vikings are coming to Lochranza

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

All roads lead to Lochranza this weekend and this year the Vikings are coming.

Today (Saturday) sees the second outing of the revived Lochranza Gala which starts with a parade of shields at 2pm led by the Arran Pipe Band from the castle spit to the village hall where the Sea Queen will open the gala day.

The entire day is filled with a craft fayre, games and activities on the hall green and will include live music, a barbecue and a dog show. The eventful day is rounded off with special guests Soundcradle who will provide live music in the village hall with a licenced bar.

This will be followed by the exciting and amusing Viking themed bogie race, which begins at 4pm on the castle spit, before the dramatic arrival of the Arran Viking Longship Society.

Tomorrow (Sunday) will see the Texas Scramble golf tournament, children’s putting, a duck derby and a teddy bears picnic and barbecue. The craft fayre also continues in the hall.