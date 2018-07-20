Police warn of new phone scam

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Police have issued a warning over an apparent telephone scam which has begun to do the rounds on Arran.

Two residents on the island had calls earlier this week from unknown persons purporting to be from Inland Revenue. They claim the householder is under investigation and must give personal details or call a number to avoid arrest or large fines.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: ‘If the Inland Revenue need to get in touch with you they will always do so by letter and would never request information over the telephone. If you need to contact an organisation, always find a trusted number via the organisation’s website or in the Yellow Pages etc as numbers given over the phone can be false numbers or could be premium numbers which can add large sums of money on to your phone bill.’

The police would advise anyone never to give out any personal information over the phone to anyone.