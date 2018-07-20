New events at Brodick beach barbecue

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Brodick Improvement Association will be holding their annual beach barbecue on Sunday August 5 with two new events being added to the line-up this year.

The first is a beach run. The route will be from Brodick Beach, along the Fisherman’s Walk, via the Golf Course bridge over the Rosa Burn, on to the North Beach, to round a bollard on the beach, near the footbridge over the Cnocan Burn. Runners will return by the same route, to finish back by Tracy’s Boathouse.

The distance is two and a quarter miles and the course is mixed terrain, encompassing footpath, boardwalk, and beach running. The race is a Scottish Athletics licensed event and will be open to any runner 13 years old or over. Enter on the day, £2 entry fee. Prizes will be awarded for the first male and female, other prizes will depend on the number entering.

The second new event is a frisbee golf competition on new Brodick course. Frisbee golf developed in the 1960s, encouraged by Wham-O, the trademark protected manufacturers of frisbees, and rules were formalized in the 1970s, by the PDGA (Professional Disc Golf Association). The rules are roughly the same as golf, with usually nine or 18 holes, and the chain baskets, which can be seen around the Brodick frisbee course, were developed as ‘holes’. Disc golf is played in around 40 countries, and there are around 44,000 active members of the PDGA.

The Brodick course, set up at the instigation of Chris Parks of Little Rock, has nine holes over a variety of terrain, from parkland to woodland. Enthusiasts have a quiver of discs – putter, mid-range, and driver – but it is more likely that participants at the Beach Barbecue will be using the fun frisbees, as sold by Tracy at the Boathouse. Like golf, there are scorecards and pars for each hole. Stroke play is usual. If you have not tried the frisbee golf, this is the time to give it a go. Find out why this is the fourth fastest growing sport in the USA.

The day will also feature a children’s races, a sandcastle building competition, putting and beach volleyball competitions and there will be a burger and beer stall and the usual eagerly anticipated prize draw.

Last year’s event had to be postponed for a week due to the weather and the committee have contingency plans in place should they be needed again this year.

A children’s race at last year’s event. 01_B29beach01