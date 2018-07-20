New Arran SWI chairwoman wants to see more members

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Jerry Arthur who was elected as the chairwoman of the Isle of Arran Federation of Scottish Women’s Institutes at their June annual general meeting hopes to concentrate her efforts on recruiting new members to the organisation.

Jerry has been a member of the SWI since moving to Arran 30 years ago. She is a member of the Shiskine Institute and has served them as president and secretary.

Jerry is very keen to increase membership on Arran and will be holding an information day in the very near future where ladies can go along and hear what the SWI has to offer them. Members from all institutes and the secretary Nancy Bremner, vice-president Alice Anderson and treasurer Angela Cassels will be on hand to answer any questions.

The SWI in Scotland celebrated 100 years last year, but with falling membership over the last 15 years, Jerry says that something has to change. She is keen to recruit new members of any age group saying: ‘The SWI is not the old fashioned institution people think it is. There are many activities for members to take part in.

‘We will be hosting one of the national drama competitions in November here on Arran and next year the national golf finals for members.’

Jerry’s special interests are drama, golf and the Rural Industries Show which will be held, as usual, in the high school on Wednesday August 1. Entries are up on last year, so visitors and members can look forward to an extensive display of craft work, baking preserves and flower arrangements.

There are currently five SWI Institutes around the island; Shiskine, Kilmory, Kildonan, Lamlash and Corrie and Sannox. Ladies and girls of any age can join. Further information can be found on the organisations website at www.theswi.org.uk or on the individual Facebook pages.

New Arran Federation SWI chairwoman Jerry Arthur. No_B28SWI01