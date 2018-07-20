Hearing aid service expands to Shiskine

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The charity Action on Hearing Loss Scotland is expanding its free community based support service for NHS hearing aid users on Arran with an additional drop-in session now available in Shiskine.

Currently offering support, advice at a monthly drop-in service at the Arran Library in Brodick the first drop-in session starting at Shiskine Surgery will take place on Tuesday August 14, between 10.30am and 1pm, and once a month after than.

The popular drop-in service at Arran Library will next run on Wednesday July 25, between 10.30am and 1pm.

At both locations volunteers, who have been trained by NHS audiology, will be on hand to offer basic maintenance – such as replacing hearing aid batteries and tubing – as well as giving information on issues relating to hearing loss.

People will be shown how to get the most out of their hearing aid so that they can better follow conversations with family, friends and colleagues.

Action on Hearing Loss Scotland’s Fiona Goodwin said: ‘We are delighted to be starting new monthly sessions in Shiskine Surgery which will give NHS hearing aid users on Arran another option to get the support that they need.

‘Getting used to a hearing aid can be difficult and takes time. Our volunteers’ support can make a world of difference in helping people understand how to use and look after their hearing aids.’

For information about the service, telephone/ text: 07391 017781 or email fiona.goodwin@hearingloss.org.uk