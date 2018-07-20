Fun in the sun as Lamlash Heather Queen Keira is crowned

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

2nd spd: Minions make sure fun day goes with a bang

Sunshine brought out the crowds at this years Lamlash Heather Queen crowning and fun day last Saturday.

Back on the village green, where it is best, it may have been overcast at the start of the parade but the clouds quickly cleared to allow everyone to enjoy the festivities of the day in the sunshine.

As always the Arran Pipe Band led the parade from the Clocktower car park to Lamlash green followed by the tractor pulled float with last year’s Heather Queen Alyssa McGarrie alongside Queen in waiting Keira Willis, along with her maids and heralds.

Sadly there was a disappointing turnout for the best dressed pram and fancy dress competition, but those who did take part really made a big effort.

At the green retiring Queen Alyssa led the parade to the stage before Keira took centre stage at the crowning ceremony before smiling and confidently addressing the crowd at the start of her year long duties.

The ceremony, concluded by the pipe band, was followed by a not-so-serious pet show, the Taiko Drummers and the young Fancy Feet dancers who were joined in the ring by Queen Keira, all conducted under the comparing skills of Evil Minion Allan Little.

Across the green there were games, community group stalls, burgers, a tented tea room as well as Murray’s Famous Dog Scurry. There were also races and the return of the popular colour run which the children thoroughly enjoyed.

A great day well organised by all the Minion volunteers who deserve great credit for keeping the tradition alive.

The heralds and maid on the float await the start of the parade. 01_B29heather01

Heather Queen in waiting Keira Willis with last year’s Queen Alyssa McGarrie. 01_B29heather02

A large crowd follows as the parade makes its way to Lamlash green. 01_B29heather04

Keira and the heralds wave to the crowds. 01_B29heather05

Keira and Alyssa are all smiles on the float. 01_B29heather06

Arran Pipe Band lead the parade to the village green. 01_B29heather07

Retiring Queen Alyssa makes her way at the head of procession to the stage. 01_B29heather09

Compere Evil Minion Allan Little gees up the crowd. 01_B29heather10

Ross Kerr leads the new Queen and her maids to the stage. 01_B29heather12

The heralds bow as Keira and her maids makes her way to the stage. 01_B29heather13

Keira is given the Queen’s gown. 01_B29heather14

Alyssa crowns Keira the 2018 Heather Queen. 01_B29heather15

The new Queen takes the applause from the big crowd. 01_B29heather16

Keira addresses the crowd. 01_B29heather17

Two of the fancy dress contestants. 01_B29heather18

Little Sophie Scott is a mermaid in her pram. 01_B29heather19

Whiting Bay Circus won the best dressed pram contest. Mum Shonagh Pringle with lions Ava and Isla Pringle and Innes West and clowns Annie West and Grace Crichton. 01_B29heather20

Heather Queen Keira Willis with her maids left to right: Isabella Reid, Emma Girbow, Eva Davisme and Caitlin McGarry. 01_B29heather21

Ross Kerr leads the newly crowned Queen and her procession from the stage. 01_B29heather22

Two Minions at the tombola Heather Black and Sherlene Little. 01_B29heather24

A little girl gets a temporary tattoo. 01_B29heather25

This great dane was one of the dog show winners. 01_B29heather26

Emma Campbell leads round competitors at the dog show. 01_B29heather28

Fraser Young gets a helping hand at the potato slingshot. 01_B29heather29

The burger stall did a roaring trade all day. 01_B29heather31

The Taiko Drummers entertained the crowds. 01_B29heather32

A young girl tries to beat the goalie at The Fanatic stall, named after the famed Arran Banner football correspondent. 01_B29heather34

Two young girls battle it out in a colour race. 01_B29heather36

The Fancy Feet dance troupe perform for the crowd. 01_B29heather37

A big crowd watch the Fancy Feet performance. 01_B29heather28

Heather Queen Keira joins her friends in the Fancy Feet troupe. 01_B29heather29