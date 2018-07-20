Fancy dress cricket fun day

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

It’s that time of the year again when cricket enthusiasts delve into their dressing up boxes, go online or pack out ArCaS in an effort to be the most ridiculously dressed team for the annual cricket fun day hosted by Sannox Cricket Club.

The event is a six a side tournament with the rules and format being made up as the day progresses. The usual nonsense takes place this year at Ormidale Park in Brodick from 12noon on Saturday July 29.

There will be a bar, burgers, music and dodgy commentary from Rich E Beno. Please note that as this is a fund raising event and food and beverages are available, players and spectators are asked to not bring their own refreshments.

Serious players are discouraged and further details may be found on the club Facebook page or by phoning Eric Dunn on 07786 906992.