Daughter beats mum to win tennis trophy

An all female tennis final at the annual Rainyer-McDavid competition at Shiskine Golf and Tennis Club saw 12-year-old Olivia Easson and Joanne Thompson beat mum Jennifer Easson and 14-year-old  Zara Weir to take the trophy.

The field who competed for the trophy on Sunday July 1, featured more sporting talent than ever before; one ex-Rangers footballer (Steven Thompson), his wife – who was part of the winning pair – two hockey internationalists, Strathgryffe tennis club’s under-10 champion, Bearsden’s under-12 number one girl and a previous Scottish student novice class trampolining champion from 1980.

Lifting the Rainyer-McDavid trophy with a 6-3 victory, Joanne Thompson and Olivia Easson were delighted to have won, a victory made all the sweeter with Olivia beating her mum Jennifer.

Showing their support, spectators camped out at the Shiskine tennis court to watch the final.

Showing off their trophy Olivia Easson and Joanne Thompson. No_B28tennis01

Showing their support, spectators camp out at the Shiskine tennis court to watch the final. No_B28tennis02

The finalists on court, winners Olivia Easson and Joanne Thompson (right) with  runners up Jennifer Easson and Zara Weir. NO_B28tennis03