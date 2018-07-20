Daughter beats mum to win tennis trophy

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

An all female tennis final at the annual Rainyer-McDavid competition at Shiskine Golf and Tennis Club saw 12-year-old Olivia Easson and Joanne Thompson beat mum Jennifer Easson and 14-year-old Zara Weir to take the trophy.

The field who competed for the trophy on Sunday July 1, featured more sporting talent than ever before; one ex-Rangers footballer (Steven Thompson), his wife – who was part of the winning pair – two hockey internationalists, Strathgryffe tennis club’s under-10 champion, Bearsden’s under-12 number one girl and a previous Scottish student novice class trampolining champion from 1980.

Lifting the Rainyer-McDavid trophy with a 6-3 victory, Joanne Thompson and Olivia Easson were delighted to have won, a victory made all the sweeter with Olivia beating her mum Jennifer.

Showing off their trophy Olivia Easson and Joanne Thompson. No_B28tennis01

Showing their support, spectators camp out at the Shiskine tennis court to watch the final. No_B28tennis02

The finalists on court, winners Olivia Easson and Joanne Thompson (right) with runners up Jennifer Easson and Zara Weir. NO_B28tennis03