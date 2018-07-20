Arran Banner 20 years ago

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday July 11, 1998

In good health

Earlier this year Mrs Lavinia Gibbs, as the health council member, called village meetings to gauge the feelings of Arran people on the health service they receive. A report ‘Peoples perception of their health service on the island of Arran’ has now been completed as a result of these meetings and the subsequent consultation.

The questionnaire brought out several criticisms but virtually all of these concerned matters peripheral to the health services. These included transport to mainland hospitals, CalMac equipment, parking and mainland, but not Arran healthcare. The conclusion is that people are happy with the current level of service and the results will be used to shape future island policy

Marking a milestone

The Auchrannie Hotel is 10 years old, at least in its present form. Prior to that it had been run as a modest guest house. Suddenly after being bought by Iain Johnstone there was talk of a swimming pool. While this may not be so astonishing today, it was a big deal at the time. There had been talk for a decade about Arran having a public swimming pool or leisure centre, yet despite several plans it had come to naught. But, as we all now know, Iain was as good as his word and not only has a pool been built, but there are now plans for a second one.

There are currently between 60 and 70 staff employed at the Auchrannie compared to the seven from ten years ago. By government standards it may be a small business but by Arran standards it must be the islands biggest employer, except perhaps for the education industry. Certainly the Auchrannie Hotel has been one of Arran’s greatest success stories.

To the rescue

Reports of a helicopter ditching in the sea off Blackwaterfoot last Saturday meant the Campbeltown lifeboat was called out. Enquiries revealed that Navy helicopters were operating at low levels but that nothing was amiss. After confirming this the lifeboat was called back.

Dick Sim of Brodick set himself a challenge to complete before his 65th birthday next February to climb all of Scotland’s 277 Munros. After more than 45 years he will accomplish it next weekend when he scales Sgorr Dhonuill, north of Oban, his final Munro. 01_B29twe01

Four generations of an Arran family at Montrose House. The occasion was the 90th birthday of Mrs Susan Gibson, formerly of Lagg. Mrs Gibson is pictured with her daughter Margaret McKenzie, granddaughter Elizabeth Veitch and great-grandchildren Susan and Ross. 01_B29twe02

Arran’s contribution to the 50 birthday celebrations of the NHS took the form of a commemorative fete last Saturday in the hospital grounds. 01_B29twe03

A total of 90 runners set off on this year’s Shiskine Valley Half Marathon which saw Brian Robertson finishing in 5th place and becoming the first local over the finish line. 01_B29twe04

Rinchen Khandro, Lama Yeshe Losal and Dr Colum Kenny in a Mongolian peace yurt. The gathering was part of an multi faith service on Holy Isle, part of an open day initiative which saw historian Dr Kenny, giving a talk on the life of Saint Molaise. 01_B29twe05