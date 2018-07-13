New A&E department at memorial hospital

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A new Accident and Emergency department is to be created at the Arran War Memorial Hospital in Lamlash significantly improving services for unscheduled care.

The new facility will double the number of patients who can be seen at the same time, from one to two, and will also add a triage area. And, in a double boost, relocating the A&E department will free up space for £100,000 worth of new state-of-the art X-ray equipment for the hospital.

Senior manager for Arran services Ruth Betley for the North Ayrshire health and social care partnership, said the move would create a ‘bigger and better space’ for the A&E and X-ray departments, which would be complete by the end of the year.

‘The improved facility offers the ability to increase the number of patients that can be seen on the Lamlash site, allowing better access for unscheduled care on the island for both residents and visitors,’ she said.

As previously reported by the Banner, £40,000 is being donated by ArCaS to help buy the X-ray machine.

‘It is fantastic they are able to support the hospital in this way,’ Ms Betley said.

‘The new X-ray equipment will mean we can offer the people of Arran a significantly improved service, and relocating the facility to the more spacious former A&E room will give Arran an X-ray service comparable to that available to patients on the mainland.

‘It is all part of a new way of delivering care on Arran which will move services towards the overall vision for fully integrated care,’ she added.

In another development, more details emerged this week of the Arran cancer nursing service pilot scheme, which is also being assisted by £30,000 of funding for two years by ArCaS.

Delivering nursing care for patients with complex cancer care and those dying at home presents at lot of challenges on Arran.

The service is currently provided by a small team of community nurses, hospital nurses and GPs, but the limited pool means it is often difficult to arrange nursing input, such as overnight care for patients dying at home.

There is also very limited access to services provided elsewhere, such as by a hospice, Marie Curie, MacMillan nursing services and fluctuation in demand for palliative support, making appropriate response more difficult.

Ms Betley said: ‘We’re keen to find a sustainable solution and have developed a two-phase plan to improve cancer and terminal care on Arran. Phase one will ensure cancer/terminal care nursing is available every night, while Phase two will aim to have an overnight care – sitting service – available in the community every night to support those with a loved one who is dying at home.’