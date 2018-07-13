Mundy’s music reflects his love of Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A Glasgow based singer/songwriter has reflected his love of Arran on his debut EP.

Iain Mundy has just released The Tide, whose title track was inspired by his Arran grandad Tom, and the album cover features Machrie Bay.

Iain was born in Edinburgh but grew up making many visits to Arran to visit his grandparents. He told the Banner: ‘The title track The Tide is all about Arran, and was written as a tribute to my grandfather, Tom, who lived in Cordon with my grannie for many years and at one point owned an art gallery in Brodick.

‘I always loved coming to Arran and that is why the album artwork is of Machrie Bay, taken from a walk round King’s Cave,’ he added

Iain started his music career at a young age as a trumpet and cornet player in local brass bands throughout his school years. He took this a step further, and graduated with a degree in music from the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester in 2015, where he studied trumpet and composition. After this, however, he decided to go in a different musical direction, and pursue a career performing his own songs.

His début single Don’t Let the Dream Die was released in November 2016 through indie label, Wobbly Music, to help raise money for Scottish Independence.

After moving to Glasgow in April 2017, Iain returned to Wobbly Music to begin work with producer, Lynn Monk, on his first-released EP The Tide for release in July 2018.

The Tide represents Iain’s best work to date. Exemplifying his musical style with catchy melodies, tight harmonies and well-tailored musical arrangments with pop, acoustic rock, and Celtic influences.

One reviewer said: ‘Mundy’s gentle tones, relatable anecdotes, and varied set-list of indie, pop, and folk blend effortlessly into the ideal relaxed pub soundtrack.’

Iain ‘s debut EP The Tide is now available from online stores through Lancashire based label Wobbly Music.

Iain in the driving seat of the family Saab at the home of his late grandad Tom in Cordon quite a few years ago. NO_B28mundy01

Iain with his dad on Holy Isle a few years ago. NO_B28mundy02

The cover of The Tide which features Machrie Bay. NO_B28mundy03