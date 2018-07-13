It is gold at the palace for Arran adventurers

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

On a scorching hot day at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh five young people from Arran stepped forward to receive their gold Duke of Edinburgh awards.

To reach the gold award takes considerable commitment and dedication, and making the achievement all the more remarkable is the fact that five people from a small island community managed to achieve this accomplishment.

The proud recipients all took their place alongside other gold award holders from across Scotland last Thursday who had managed the achievement despite exams, first jobs and university – which can sometimes all appear on the horizon at the same time.

With the Duke of Edinburgh now in retirement his youngest son, Edward, (HRH Earl of Wessex) met with each group of youngsters. He took the time to talk to each of them, with a real sense of interest in their experiences, before also talking to the parents and family members.

The presentation of the individual certificates was then undertaken by Leslie Evans who is the permanent secretary to the Scottish Government.

She began with a well received and inspirational speech that offered the youngsters some excellent life-advice.

Joining their fellow gold award holders from across North Ayrshire the five young people who received their certificates were George Doubleday, Ross Kerr, Kate Mowatt, Susie Mowatt and Alison Provan.

Led by Amanda Hogge, a teacher at Arran High and manager at Arran Outdoor Centre, Ian Staples, the achievement has been a team effort by volunteers that support the young people on the Duke of Edinburgh scheme.

To receive the golf award participants need to undertake individual skill development, life skill development, dedication to a voluntary role, a five day residential and a demanding expedition.

Fiona Doubleday of the Arran Duke of Edinburgh scheme said: ‘It is a privilege for all of us to see the development of these youngsters from when they first enter the scheme to begin their bronze award and when they leave having completed their gold awards.

‘For our new gold award holders university careers are either already under way or about to begin, and after that who knows where they will go next. Wherever they go they will have their gold awards in their back pockets and the knowledge that they achieved something remarkable. From all us, the very warmest of congratulations. Well done!’

Meanwhile, the silver group have completed their circumnavigation of the island in kayaks. Natassja Alberti, Sophie Andrews, Alice Kinniburgh and Victoria Mowatt were tested with bad weather preventing more than one attempt at their silver challenge.

However, perseverance paid off and they have now completed their expeditions making them the third group to have circumnavigated the island in a kayak. Well done girls.