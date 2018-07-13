Housing needs discussed at drop-in session

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The new Arran Development Trust is to hold its second community engagement drop-in session on Wednesday July 18 at 6pm in the Lamlash Fire Station to discuss future housing needs on the island.

The purpose of the drop-in event is to showcase the work which has been carried out recently on a housing feasibility study and extend an opportunity to the community to come and see first hand the scope of work around future housing possibilities and proposals.

It will also allow a fair time for discussion with individuals on a one-to-one basis, as not everyone has the confidence to speak up in a public meeting scenario. It is important to the Arran Development Trust that the various opinions and views are heard – and forms will be provided for folks to complete – to ensure these comments are noted and allow the Trust to move forward in the right direction.

The first drop-in session was held in Brodick in May and other events are being planned for around the island.