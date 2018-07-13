Golfers complete 24 hour charity challenge

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Eight fundraising golfers completed a 24 hour golf challenge at Whiting Bay Golf Club last weekend by playing more than eight rounds of golf lasting through the evening, into the night and for the whole of the next day.

Nicol Auld, Corey Allen, Frazer Barr, Danny Head, Davie Morrison, Dave Hackett, Marcus Kroner and Allan MacLeod undertook the Herculean effort in aid of the club, the village improvements committee and for cancer charity ArCaS.

Playing non-stop for 24 hours and covering more than 25 miles they players were only allowed 15 minute breaks between rounds but were well supported throughout the event by friends, family and club members.

Club champion Jamie Macpherson, who despite nursing a long term injury, joined in as golfing moral support for the last big effort which ended with a barbeque, raffle and lively club atmosphere.

A club spokesman said: ‘Thanks to all who contributed, donated, participated, sponsored or simply turned up and spent some cash. One of the best days at Whiting Bay Golf Club for quite a while and whoever thought up the idea of getting a load of already refreshed spectators to chuck coins at a bottle of booze in the hope of winning more drink needs to be congratulated – a commercial brainwave.’

With donations still coming in a final tally of the proceeds has yet to be made.

Whiting Bay captain Wolfi Kroner congratulates the eight golfers on their achievement. No_Bhour01

Captain Wolfi Kroner thanks all those who supported the golfers and the charitable causes. No_Bhour02