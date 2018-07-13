Geology talks at museum

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Don’t know your Hutton’s unconformity from your Moine thrust belt? Then get along to the Isle of Arran Heritage Museum on Wednesday July 18 and find out all that you need to know about the geology of Arran.

Bob Goody, the geology ranger for the Arran Geopark will be giving talks at 1.30pm and 2.30pm at the museum to explain the structures and progression of the geological features of the island and the benefits of having a geopark for the island.

If you can’t make it on that date, Bob will be repeating the talks on Wednesday August 1 and Wednesday August 15.

Two talks on the archaeology of Arran are also being held on Wednesday August 8 and August 22 at the same times. Both talks will last around 45 minutes.