Big support for mainland football bid

A bid to set up an Arran football team has got off on the right foot with a tide of support from the community which has already led to some sponsorship and an official interview with an Ayrshire league.

Following the announcement in the Banner last week of their intentions to create a new Arran Amateur Football Club, organisers Alan Murray and Isle of Arran Football Association’s Danny Head have been overwhelmed at the response to the initiative which has progressed at a rapid rate, despite their first public meeting being more than a week away.

Big name sponsors, Arran Energy Ltd, the Douglas Hotel as well as the Arran Butcher have already thrown their weight behind the initiative by sponsoring the team kit which is in the Arran colours of red and black with Arran Energy emblazoned across the front. The Douglas Hotel, who will sponsor the back of the strips, have also undertaken to provide the laundry facilities for the match day kit while the Arran Butchers will sponsor the team’s polo shirts.

Applications too, to assist with the initiative in various capacities, such as club secretary and treasurer among others, have also been received from interested parties, some offering more than 20 years of experience at another club to the newly formed club. Expertise from island residents, such as from Alastair Dobson who helped the Arran Rugby Club join a mainland league, has also been proffered with many other supporters offering their own specialised assistance.

The most exciting development though is an official interview with the Ayrshire Sunday League Amateur Football Association where organisers Alan Murray, Danny Head and Sam Tattersfield will present their case to join their league which starts in August. The meeting which took place yesterday (Friday) after the Banner went to press, will see the decision being put to the vote by the committee.

Pressing ahead a training session with Craig Hamilton, development officer for the SFA, has already been scheduled for Thursday July 19, when interested players can join in a 11-a-side game to see the training methods and what will be expected of players should they be signed up for the club. Anyone who is interested, players, coaches and supporters are invited to attend the session at the Ormidale Park starting at 6pm.

Organiser Alan Murray said: ‘We have been overwhelmed by the support shown to the club and the offers of assistance to help ensure its success. Thank you to everyone who has provided encouragement, support and those who have put their names forward for positions within the club. A huge thank you must also go to our initial sponsors, Arran Energy Ltd, The Douglas Hotel and the Arran Butcher who have demonstrated their belief in the club and who have helped to give us a firm backing in our application.

‘If you would like to support the club or be involved in helping to make it a success then please join us at our public meeting later this month or you can call me directly on 07732112337.

The first official public meeting of the Isle of Arran Amateur Football Club, where interested parties, sponsors or those wishing to provide assistance to the club are invited to attend, will take place at the Ormidale Park on Tuesday July 24 at 6.30 pm.