Arran film gets world premiere in Brodick

It is not often Arran gets a cinematic world premiere, but that is what is happening next week.

The premiere of the film Shore: how we see the sea will kick off an 18 month Scotland wide tour with a host of events accompanying the Screen Machine premiere at the Auchrannie.

Shot on location on Arran and in Wester Ross, two films each making up the collaboration from artists Margaret Salmon and Ed Webb Ingall deals with Scottish Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) and how they affect and influence the people of coastal communities.

Curated and produced by Invisible Dust, the films are designed to encourage conversation and to highlight the issues and roles of MPAs. Ed Webb Ingall’s film will include a broad range of people from the Arran community including a retired couple, children, a novelist, people from Community Of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST) and those from much further afield, including a marine biologist, trawlers, creelers and legal professionals with a focus on water rights.

Taking place in collaboration with COAST and Regional Screen Scotland, who operate the Screen Machine, the launch event will see the films premiere on Friday July 20, with a Q&A session by the artists who produced the films, prior to a similarly themed feature film called Chasing Coral being screened during the evening.

Following the film visitors are invited to make their way to the Brodick shore to enjoy a rockpooling session with COAST or to join the activities, also led by COAST, at the Brodick Hall where there will be a touch tank, films, microscopes and refreshments.

Tickets for the 1.45pm and 5.30pm showings are available online at www.screenmachine.co.uk/locations/brodick/ or a limited number of tickets can be booked in person. Tickets for the 8.30pm screening of Chasing Coral can also be booked in the same manner and the rockpooling sessions can be booked on the day.

Other locations included in the tour, after the Brodick launch, will include Barra, North Uist, Skye, Gairloch, Ullapool, Dundee, Helmsdale and Edinburgh.