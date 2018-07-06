Tight tussle as top two triumph

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The divide between Northend and Southend increased dramatically last Monday when league leaders Southend scored five goals to no reply from the bottom of the table Northend team. Over in Brodick, auld enemies Brodick and Lamlash saw two determined sides fighting it out for supremacy with a emboldened Toby Wingham adding to his top-scorer tally, helping to take the boys in blue to victory.

Arran Dairies League

Brodick 4 Lamlash 2

Brodick kept the pressure on Southend at the top of the table after as they beat Lamlash in a potential banana skin fixture for them.

Brodick’s enforcer Babbies MacNeil was suspended for the game after an accumulation of yellow cards. Brodick playmaker Toby Wingham was the first Englishman to return home from the Russian World Cup with the majority of his teammates hoping his compatriots will hopefully follow suit quickly before any mention of a final.

It was Toby who did the damage once again this season, scoring another brace and bagging himself yet another man of the match award.

Captain Matthew Dobson and Iain ‘Keeno’ Keen were the other scorers for the boys in blue.

Lamlash got goals through young Dylan Smith and Robbie Bayne but were unable to end their long suffering run against their oldest rivals.

Arran Dairies League

Southend 5 Northend 0

It was helicopter Monday at Sandbraes Park as the game was delayed until an 8.15pm kick off to wait for the air ambulance to complete its patient transfer.

Southend opted for a young team as they started four boys from the new S4 year at school. The first half was a close contest only separated by a penalty when Gregor Crichton was brought down in the area. Ryan Armstrong despatched the spot kick into Bryan McCallum’s net.

The second half was a lot more one-sided. Lewis Kennedy came on as a sub and made an immediate impact scoring two goals. Gregor also got in on the scoring with a clinical poachers finish. Northend also scored an own goal when Corey Allen’s free kick was mistakenly put in the wrong net.

Referee Andy Pattison gave Southend midfielder Willie Sillars man of the match after doing everything except put the ball in the net.

The next fixtures in the Arran Dairies League on Monday July 9 will see Shiskine taking on Brodick and Lamlash facing Southend. Both games have a 6.30pm kick off.

Note: Can you put this in a box

Golden Boot race

Toby Wingham (Brodick) 14

Joel Small (Brodick) 10

Lewis Kennedy (Southend) 9

Ryan Armstrong (Southend) 9

Donald Park (Southend) 6

Stevie Judge (Southend) 5

Conor Jack (Shiskine) 5

Matthew Dobson (Brodick) 4

Brodick’s Matthew Dobson and Johnny Sloss of Lamlash compete for possession of the ball.01_B27footy01

An opportunistic Brodick attempt on goal sails over the bar. 01_B27footy02

Dylan Smith leaves the Brodick goalkeeper with no time to defend against his goal scoring attack. 01_B27footy03

Man of the match Toby Wingham powers towards the goals leaving the opposition struggling to catch up. 01_B27footy04