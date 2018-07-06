Non-stop 24 hour golf challenge

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Nine tenacious golfers from Whiting Bay Golf Club are playing non stop golf over a 24 hour period in order to raise funds for the club, the village improvements committee and for cancer charity ArCaS.

Today (Friday) the golfers teed off in groups of three and will continue playing non-stop throughout the day and night, competing for a combined best scratch, nett and eclectic scores.

The challenge will see the participants completing an expected minimum of eight rounds of golf covering more than 25 miles. Players have to carry their own clubs and a short 15 minute break between rounds is allowed for necessities.

Donations to support the golfers and the event can be made on the facebook page at @24hourgolf or alternatively donations can be made to ArCaS or at the club itself. It is hoped the challenge will raise at least £5,000.

Raffle tickets will also be on sale at the bar and starter shop with a change to win a 4 ball at any of the Gleneagles courses, a rugby ball signed by the Glasgow Warriors team and a bottle of Johnnie Walker Black Label whisky. The draw will take place today (Saturday) at 6pm.

During the afternoon, prior to the raffle draw, a barbeque will be held where supporters and friends can gather and encourage the golfers on the last few rounds of their challenge while enjoying the celebratory atmosphere of the event.