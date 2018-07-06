Mini-golf to open next week

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The new Brodick mini-golf course will be ready to open to the public early next week, it has been confirmed.

With a last minute push workers poured the cement on the last remaining hole at the start of the week while contractors who were laying the artificial grass already had the starting holes ready to play.

Taking pride of place at the 18 hole course the centrepiece, a large relief of Arran surrounded by a blue sea of artificial grass, owner Alastair Bilsland presented two hole obstacles, a cut-out of new MV Glen Sannox and the PS Waverley, for the contractors to install.

The two cut-outs which elicited jokes from graphics creator Graham Chappell about being delivered on time – unlike its real life counterpart – were laser cut by Iain Monteith’s Kiscadale Engineering in Whiting Bay.

Alastair worked with John Morgan of the Ferguson Shipyard to obtain permission to use the outline of the MV Glen Sannox, which was allowed with permission from executives at CalMac.

Alastair said: ‘We do not foresee any problems opening to the public early next week. There will be a few very minor finishing touches to be done over the next week or two but nothing that will stop play.

‘Strangely enough the one thing we can not do for a week or two is print the score cards. All 18 holes have been given names, mostly of an Arran flavour but until the course has been played on and inspected by the British Association of Mini Golf we can not decide on the official par for each hole.’

The mini golf course will have an official opening later in the month.

Owner Alastair Bilsland with the two vessel cut-outs which will feature on the courses centrepiece hole. 01_B27minigolf01

Workmen lay the concrete on the final hole which will complete the 18 hole course. 01_B27minigolf02