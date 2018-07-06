David’s solo charity cycle

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

David Phillips, who’s mum Rachel lives in Corrie, is cycling solo from Land’s End to John O’Groats from July 19 to 27. Readers can follow his route northwards on www.davidslejog.wordpress.com

He is raising monies for research into cancer, multiple sclerosis and ulcerative colitis and should anyone wish to donate there is a sheet at the Book and Card Centre in Brodick.