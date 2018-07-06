Council backing for litter campaign

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

North Ayrshire councillors have unanimously supported an SNP motion committing the local authority to support Keep Scotland Beautiful’s roadside litter campaign.

The motion, lodged by Dalry and West Kilbride SNP councillor Joy Brahim and seconded by SNP group leader Marie Burns, called on the council to encourage drivers across North Ayrshire to “‘give their litter a lift’ by conducting an ongoing publicity campaign, exploring options to optimise the presence and location of roadside bins and monitoring roadside litter levels.

It also called for the council to, in line with the SNP Scottish government litter strategy, support ongoing efforts to strengthen legislation in order to remove barriers to enforcement in relation to littering from vehicles by shifting responsibility to the vehicle of the owner.

Cllr Brahim said: ‘I am delighted the council has unanimously resolved to become part of Keep Scotland Beautiful’s roadside litter campaign and was chuffed to learn during the meeting that officers have recently started working on launching the council’s own campaign in this regard.

‘After all, we all want North Ayrshire to be as appealing and environmentally healthy as possible for residents and visitors alike.’