Big funding boost for Arran youth project

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Youth Foundations has been allocated £30,000 in new funding from BBC Children in Need to provide a wide range of youth work activities, workshops and support for children and young people living on Arran.

Over the next three years the project will provide a variety of workshops and activities including cookery sessions, one-to-one mentoring sessions, art psychotherapy, an LGBT+ club and trips which will help children and young people grow in self-confidence, learn new skills and receive the support they need.

Florence Burke, BBC Children in Need’s national head, Scotland, said: ‘Thanks to the money raised in support of BBC Children in Need, projects like Arran Youth Foundations will go on to make a difference to children and young people. The new grant round means there is currently over £17million allocated to 314 projects working in communities right here in Scotland. Thank you to everyone who made this possible.’

Chief Executive, Simon Antrobus added: ‘We’re delighted to be able to award these grants, thanks to the generosity of the British public. This funding will help to support disadvantaged children and young people right across the UK, giving them the chance to overcome the challenges in their lives and to reach their full potential.’

Meanwhile, the AYF have been shortlisted for the Community Organisation Award at the Diversity Awards which celebrate the values of diversity and inclusiveness. Representatives of AYF will join other community organisations and role models from across the UK when they head to the Liverpool Anglican Cathedral on Friday September 14, to witness the country’s 2018 winners being crowned the best of British diversity.

AYF’s youth work project manager, Graeme Johnston, said: ‘I’m absolutely delighted to learn that Arran Youth Foundations is up for this prestigious award. Through all of our work, particularly LGBT+ club, we fight for equality for all young people on the Isle of Arran, so it is great for the charity to be shortlisted. Recognition like this really helps boost the profile and reputation of the work that we do and that helps us to better achieve our aims.’

AYF committee member Jackie Stewart with youth workers Graeme Johnston and Hollie Watkins at last year’s national youth work awards ceremony. No_B27youth01