Arran Banner golf – week 27

Arran Ladies Golf Union

Sunday June 24. The President’s Prize is played every two years when the president retires. This year it was a Tri-am played in Shiskine over 12 holes on a glorious sunny day. In all 25 ladies played and the golf was followed by a glass of Prosecco and home baking. The ALGU started in 1972 and there was a display of old photographs, Banner reports and the old minute books which brought back a lot memories.

The winning team were Jenni Turnbull, Elizabeth Kelso and Heather Raeside. Alice Anderson won the prize for nearest the pin at the 4th hole.

Organisers thanked all of the ladies who played, the bakers, Dougie in the pro shop and the staff in the tearoom who all helped to make the day so enjoyable.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday June 28, Summer Stableford, CSS 67. 1 Paul Jameson 37pts, 2 Ian Bremner 36pts, 3 Stuart Campbell 33pts BIH over Allan Colquhoun. Scratch, Ian Bremner 29pts. Magic twos Ian Bremner @4th and 5th, Scott Campbell @16th.

Sunday July 1, Hamilton Bowl, Bogey competition, CSS 66. 1 Allan Winship -1, 2 John O’Sullivan -5 BIH over, 3 Ian Bremner -5. Scratch Ian Bremner -10. Magic twos John O’Sullivan @13th.

Fixtures: Saturday July 7, Club Championship qualifier first round, 9.30am, 12.30pm and 5pm.

Sunday July 8, Club Championship qualifier, 2nd round and Jamieson Cup, 9.30am and 12.30pm. Thursday July 12, Summer Cup and Scratch Cup, 2nd round two, make up own games, see starter for times. Saturday July 14, Club Championship quarter-finals, 4.30pm. Sunday July 15, Club Championship semi-finals, 12 noon. Saturday July 21, Club Championship final, 1pm and 5pm.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday June 28, Summer Cup, 37 played, CSS 64. 1 Jim Reid 78-20=58, 2 Bob McCrae 69-9=60, 3 Stan Brothers 74-14=60. Scratch Ewan McKinnon 67.

Sunday July 1, Sweep, 10 played, CSS 64. 1 Terry Raeside 73-12=61, 2 Douglas Robertson 85-18=67, 3 Chris Pattenden 81-13=68. Scratch Terry Raeside 73.

Congratulations to the Brodick team on winning the Hope Cup for the fourth time in five years.

Fixture: Sunday July 8, Brandon Qualifier, 8.30am and 12noon.

Ladies Section: Tuesday June 26, Centenary Quaich, strokeplay competition, was won by Susan Butchard,with a nett 67. Susan also won the best scratch with a 77. Division 2 winner, also with a nett 67, was the on form Moira Small.

Fixtures: Tuesday July 10, Stronach Foursomes, names on board please for a pre draw. Tuesday July 17, Wright Trophy, stableford competition.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Friday June 9, Ladies 18 Hole Stableford, 6 played. 1 Christine Macleod 23, 38pts, 2 Lynda Blair 29, 36.

Wednesday June 27, Cancer Relief Stableford Open. On the hottest day yet of the current heatwave 18 played and returned cards. As far as we know there were no casualties left out there but in this heat, who knows? CCS went down to 62/37 points and the top four places were decided by a countback on 36 points. 1 Danny Head 5, 36pts ACB, 2 Ryan Armstrong 36 ACB, 3 Nicol Auld 5, 36 ACB, 4 John Pennycott 13, 36.

Sunday July 1, Medal. Ten played on yet another glorious morning for the first Sunday in July – already? Scoring was good with CSS coming down to 62. 1 Dougie Auld 21, 59, 2 David Brookens 12, 60 ACB and lowest gross, 3 Alan Kay 18, 60, 4 John Pennycott 13, 62. Magic twos Graeme Crichton @7th.

Fixtures: Saturday July 7, 24 hour Golf Marathon Challenge at Whiting Bay GC. Barbecue at 3pm. All welcome and all proceeds to charity. Sunday July 8, Whiting Bay Improvements Trophy (Open Stableford). Wednesday July 11, Summer Trophy.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday July 3, Lady Mary CSS 65. 1 Jenni Turnbull 82-17=65, 2 Aileen Latona 92-23=69, 3 Elizabeth Ross 95-23=72.

Tuesday July 3, Peter Sutton, CSS 63, 1 Phil Betley 75-11=64, 2 Brian Sherwood 82-16=66, 3 Reuben Betley 98-28=70.

Fixture: Tuesday July 10, Peter Sutton/Lady Mary. Tee off 12.30pm and 5.30pm.

Shiskine Golf Club

Thursday June 28, ladies 18 Hole Medal Winners and flag. Medal winner (over last year’s medals) Jenni Turnbull 87-17=70. 18 hole medal winners, flag and scratch, Lynda Howie 81-20=61, 2 Alice Anderson 82-16=66. CSS 66.

The winning team of the ALGU President’s prize; Heather Raeside, Elizabeth Kelso and Jenni Turnbull with retiring president Carole Stewart. No_B27golf03

Members of the Arran Ladies Golf Union who took part in biennial President’s Prize competition. No_B27golf04

Lynda Howie and Alice Anderson of Shiskine, 18 hole medal winners. No_B27golf05